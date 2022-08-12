Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on O. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.