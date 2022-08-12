Redfin Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of RDFN opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

