Redfin Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.92. Redfin has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

