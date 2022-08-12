Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

