Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 151.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in National CineMedia by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.