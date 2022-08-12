Research Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.33.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

TSE ABX opened at C$20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.54. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.