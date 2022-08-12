Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA):

  • 8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2022 – a.k.a. Brands was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
  • 7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $5.00.
  • 7/22/2022 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.00.
  • 7/20/2022 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

