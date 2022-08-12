Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: D.UN):

8/9/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50.

8/8/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

8/8/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$24.00.

7/20/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.50 to C$27.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.4 %

D.UN opened at C$19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The stock has a market cap of C$935.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.78.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 95,600 shares of company stock worth $1,838,380.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

