Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

QSR stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

