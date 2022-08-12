Reviewing Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allego and Newegg Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Allego alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 3.19 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Newegg Commerce $2.38 million 594.97 $36.26 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allego.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allego and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Allego presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.54%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allego has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allego beats Newegg Commerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Newegg Commerce

(Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products. It also provides display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products; car electronics, marine and aviation, motorcycles and ATV, performance parts, tools and equipment, and wheels and tires; home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, pet supplies, and generators; and fitness, sports, and health and beauty supplies. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.