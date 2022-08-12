Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,980. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

