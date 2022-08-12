Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 10,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 284,894 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.60.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $980.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.