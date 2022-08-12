Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 10,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 284,894 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.60.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
RSKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $980.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46.
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
