RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in RLX Technology by 663.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RLX Technology by 44.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,269,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $270.45 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.