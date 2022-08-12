Robert W. Baird Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $45.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

