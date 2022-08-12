Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 127,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,679,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apple by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 612,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,812,000 after buying an additional 169,551 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

