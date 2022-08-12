Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $27,630.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,522.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.