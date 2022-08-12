RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.