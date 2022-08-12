Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,930 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,085,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 719,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

