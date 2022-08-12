Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 123,196 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $26,306,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.