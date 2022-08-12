Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,184 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,278,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

