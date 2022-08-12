Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,097 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Masimo by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

