Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 258.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE EBS opened at $29.89 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

