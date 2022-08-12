Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $256.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $257.43.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.