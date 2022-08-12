Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 212,626 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,626 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lantronix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.28.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

