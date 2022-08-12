Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,152 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $189,523,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $81.99 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

