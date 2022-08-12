Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $220,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Delta Apparel Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
