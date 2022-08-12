Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 489,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

