Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $2,630,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $17.39 EPS.
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
