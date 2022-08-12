Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,589,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $116.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

