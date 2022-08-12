Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

GTY opened at $29.74 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

