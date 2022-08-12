Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE IIPR opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.97. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.80%.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

