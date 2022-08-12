Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

