Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,305 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

