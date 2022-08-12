Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.78 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 306.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $7,494,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of -250.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

