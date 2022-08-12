Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $251.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.72. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $345.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.