Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE BURL opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

