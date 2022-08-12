Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 165,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

