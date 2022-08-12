Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,001.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $61,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,001.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $894.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

