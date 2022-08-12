Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Calix stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

