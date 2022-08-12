Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $133.82 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

