Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares in the company, valued at $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY opened at $12.15 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $855.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

