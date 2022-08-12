Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -3.57%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

