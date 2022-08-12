Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 542.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $118,568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $25,525,000. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 271,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 214,869 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Stock Down 5.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

