Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,342,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,843,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after buying an additional 447,983 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 95,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,650. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

