Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,370 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 68.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $590.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

