Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 35,219 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 239.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,941 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

FSLR stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

