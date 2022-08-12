Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

