Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,478 shares of company stock worth $4,616,204. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.11 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.