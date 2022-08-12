Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

CIXX opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

