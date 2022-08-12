Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott I. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,871.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,636 shares of company stock worth $1,014,312. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

